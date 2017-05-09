The carpet section, an extremely important component of DOMOTEX asia/ CHINAFLOOR, covered an area of nearly 60,000 square meters, with exhibits ranging from handmade carpets/ rugs, to machine-made carpets, mats, fibre yarns, carpet raw materials, and carpet production, installation, cleaning and maintenance technology, and thus presents a complete image of the industry’s chain.

At well-respected boutique design brand Tissage, four generations have dedicated themselves to the art of rug making and are at the forefront of contemporary rug design and innovation. The aim of the brand is to produce art for floor that has a strong commercial viability. Regular exhibitors at Domotex in Hannover, Tissage has a distinct design aesthetic that is popular with patrons from all over the world looking for excellence in high-end rugs.