Located in siyang, home of China’s green plywood, Jiangsu ShengYu Flooring Co., Ltd. a branch of Jiangsu Shunyang Wood Group, specializes in eco-friendly series brand of Shunyang flooring, including solid wood flooring, engineered wood flooring, lamination flooring and so on.

The advantages of manufacturing base material, solid wood, engineered wood and lamination make it one of enterprises that have the most complete catalogue and the longest production line. Its annual output has reached 100 thousand cubic meters, including 9 million square meters of various types of wood flooring.

Shunyang today has integrated R & D, design, and manufacture. By establishing Poplar Processing Institute with Nanjing Forestry University, Shunyang has so far developed many new products, achieved new patents, and been awarded the title of National High-Tech Enterprises. With professional and technical personnel of high quality, the company has passed ISO9001:2000 ISO14001:2004 while granted with certifications of CE, FSC, and CB.

The first-class equipments, like Homag production lines imported from Germany, the selection of high-quality materials, the technology of most advanced level, and the strict management system, all together guarantee a good quality of Shunyang products.