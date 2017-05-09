HanlinWooden LLC, which is located in Jiashan, Zhejiang Province, near to Shanghai Port and Ningbo Port, manufactures and sells North American logs, furniture made of American Black Walnut, furniture base material and sewed veneer.



Over years, the operational principle of Hanlin Wooden LLC is that only high quality products can survive. Therefore, they insist to use the best raw material to manufacture the most excellent products. Also, they believe in that only when they concentrated on one special wood can lead them to grow. So they concentrated on the manufacture of American Black walnut furniture. And because of the concentration, they acquired not only more experience, but also a complete series of furniture and better purchasing channels.