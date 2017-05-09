GRANORTE is a Portuguese family company, founded in 1972 to recycle the cork waste from the wine cork stoppers manufacturing industry. Their significant know-how in cork allowed them to develop into an expanding producer of technical solutions using cork. Today, GRANORTE is a leading sustainable flooring manufacturer, producer of thrilling environmentally responsible products.

Cork is the outer bark of the cork oak tree, which grows mainly in the Mediterranean region of the world. This tree has a life span of about 200 years. Each cork tree must be 20 to 25 years old before it can provide its first harvest of cork. After extracting the cork a new starts generating and nine years have to pass until a new harvest can take place. The cork harvesting is made in a sustainable manner and does not harm the tree which is never cut down or removed.

With over 40 million natural “cushion cells” per cubic centimeter, cork is a natural sound and thermal insulator, comfortable underfoot, quiet, warm and pleasant to the touch. Cork floors do not absorb dust and are resistant to bacteria and fungus. They do not cause allergies nor pose a risk to asthma sufferers and have very low volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.