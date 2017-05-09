COREtec® represents the next revolution in hardflooring

This entirely new category of hard flooring is a great alternative to glue down LVT, Solid locking LVT or laminate flooring. Its extruded core is made of recycled wood and bamboo, limestone and virgin vinyl.

100% WATERPROOF

COREtec® floors can be installed in wet areas. They will never swell when exposed to moisture and are backed by a lifetime waterproof warranty.

INNOVATIVE

The patent-pending construction (exclusively from USFloors) is extremely stable and will not expand or contract under normal conditions. No need for expansion strips in large rooms. No acclimation required prior to installation, so your floor can be installed right away, even over existing hard surface floors. COREtec® is the only floor that hides all sub floor imperfections.

DURABLE

COREtec® features a 0,55 mm commercial rated wear layer for maximum durability. Two coats of our UV acrylic finish provides superior stain resistance and cleanability.

COMFORTABLE

Enjoy the look of wood or stone with the comfort of an attached cork underlayment. COREtec® is a quieter and warmer floor than ordinary LVT floors and requires no additional underlayment.