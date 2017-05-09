Curve 8 adopts Bolefloor’s advanced organic flooring technology. They have preserved 8 universal shapes from the infinite choices of Nature, 8 shapes which fit perfectly together, creating the most natural floor possible .

Boards are never cut from straight planks -The modular build makes Curv 8 an easily manageable organic flooring. Their approved partners are available to install the floor whether it be in a hotel, restaurant, office or private residence.

Technical: Curv 8 is 11,7 mm multilayer product with 3,2 mm noble timber wear layer. The base layer is made from Baltic birch plywood providing better dimensional stability in seasonally fluctuating ambient moisture conditions.